Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Price Target Lowered to SEK 560 at Barclays

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Barclays from SEK 620 to SEK 560 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Atlas Copco from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $459.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Atlas Copco from SEK 665 to SEK 635 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Atlas Copco from SEK 486 to SEK 489 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Atlas Copco from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $520.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Atlas Copco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $511.50.

Shares of ATLKY stock traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $52.75. The stock had a trading volume of 45,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,306. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Atlas Copco has a twelve month low of $45.24 and a twelve month high of $71.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.23 billion, a PE ratio of 30.49 and a beta of 1.06.

Atlas Copco ( OTCMKTS:ATLKY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Atlas Copco had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 30.07%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Atlas Copco will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions. The company operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

