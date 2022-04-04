Atotech (NYSE:ATC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Atotech (NYSE:ATC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $386.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.82 million. Atotech had a positive return on equity of 4.43% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS.

NYSE ATC traded up $0.18 on Monday, hitting $22.81. The stock had a trading volume of 16,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,324,443. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Atotech has a 52-week low of $20.85 and a 52-week high of $26.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.31 and a beta of 0.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Atotech currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.83.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atotech during the fourth quarter worth $260,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atotech during the fourth quarter worth $293,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Atotech during the second quarter worth $944,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Atotech by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 123,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,163,000 after buying an additional 37,941 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Atotech during the fourth quarter valued at $1,000,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

Atotech Company Profile

Atotech Limited, a chemicals technology company, provides specialty electroplating and surface finishing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, and services to the electronics industry, which include printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies.

