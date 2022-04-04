Aurubis AG (ETR:NDA) Receives €82.57 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Aurubis AG (ETR:NDA – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “N/A” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €82.57 ($90.74).

NDA has been the subject of several research reports. Baader Bank set a €80.00 ($87.91) price target on Aurubis in a report on Monday, February 7th. Warburg Research set a €85.00 ($93.41) target price on Aurubis in a report on Monday, February 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.00 ($71.43) target price on Aurubis in a report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €90.00 ($98.90) target price on Aurubis in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €76.00 ($83.52) target price on Aurubis in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

Aurubis stock traded up €1.80 ($1.98) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €110.25 ($121.15). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,299. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.38. Aurubis has a twelve month low of €62.20 ($68.35) and a twelve month high of €116.85 ($128.41). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €102.95 and a 200-day moving average price of €87.32.

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, and organic and inorganic metal-bearing recycling materials, and industrial residues to produce metals. The company produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; a range of materials in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, as well as prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

