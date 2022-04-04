Automata Network (ATA) Price Hits $0.51

Automata Network (ATA) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. One Automata Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.51 or 0.00001115 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Automata Network has traded 14.2% higher against the US dollar. Automata Network has a total market cap of $88.40 million and approximately $11.89 million worth of Automata Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Automata Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002173 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.91 or 0.00049769 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,490.74 or 0.07583329 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,003.29 or 0.99938188 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00048243 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Automata Network Coin Profile

Automata Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 172,252,000 coins. Automata Network’s official Twitter account is @automatanetwork

Automata Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Automata Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Automata Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Automata Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Automata Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Automata Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.