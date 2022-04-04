Avalon Acquisition Inc.’s (NASDAQ:AVACU) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on April 4th

Avalon Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:AVACU – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, April 4th. Avalon Acquisition had issued 18,000,000 shares in its IPO on October 6th. The total size of the offering was $180,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Shares of Avalon Acquisition stock opened at $10.11 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.09. Avalon Acquisition has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $10.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVACU. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Avalon Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $10,145,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in Avalon Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $5,080,000. Difesa Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Avalon Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $1,515,000. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Avalon Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $1,394,000. Finally, Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avalon Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $51,000.

Avalon Acquisition Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in financial services sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

