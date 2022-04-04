Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) will report $0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Avantor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the lowest is $0.34. Avantor reported earnings per share of $0.35 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Avantor will report full year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Avantor.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 35.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share.

AVTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Avantor from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Avantor from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avantor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Avantor from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Avantor from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Avantor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.81.

In other Avantor news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 3,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total value of $103,363.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 16,637 shares of company stock worth $619,680 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Avantor by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,224,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937,760 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Avantor by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 24,950,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,405,000 after buying an additional 2,251,340 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Avantor by 0.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,717,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,827,000 after acquiring an additional 117,325 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantor by 2.9% during the third quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 10,800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,720,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of Avantor by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 8,272,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,622,000 after purchasing an additional 475,370 shares during the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AVTR traded down $1.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.75. 9,534,855 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,306,257. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.97 and its 200 day moving average is $37.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.61. Avantor has a fifty-two week low of $29.44 and a fifty-two week high of $44.37.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

