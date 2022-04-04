AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.33 Million

Analysts forecast that AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEOGet Rating) will post $21.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for AVEO Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $22.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $20.16 million. AVEO Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $1.92 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,010.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $114.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $111.50 million to $120.76 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $175.77 million, with estimates ranging from $164.50 million to $197.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow AVEO Pharmaceuticals.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEOGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $17.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.95 million. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 126.12% and a negative return on equity of 93.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share.

AVEO has been the subject of several research reports. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $91,000. Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $134,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $184,000. 49.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVEO stock opened at $5.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $191.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.06 and a 12 month high of $7.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.27.

About AVEO Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the advancement of therapeutics for oncology, and other areas of unmet medical need. Its product candidates include Tivozanib, Ficlatuzmab, AV-203, AV-380 and AV-353. The company was founded by Ronald A. DePinho, Lynda Chin, and Kenneth E.

