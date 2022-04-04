Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.33.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AVNW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aviat Networks in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Aviat Networks from $50.50 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aviat Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

In related news, CEO Pete A. Smith acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.85 per share, for a total transaction of $51,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Aviat Networks by 74.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,982 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 3,415 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Aviat Networks during the second quarter worth approximately $1,150,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Aviat Networks by 4,627.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 138,613 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,542,000 after buying an additional 135,681 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Aviat Networks during the second quarter worth approximately $776,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Aviat Networks by 556.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 142,515 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,670,000 after purchasing an additional 120,797 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVNW stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.00. 97,362 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,685. Aviat Networks has a one year low of $24.26 and a one year high of $43.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.89.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. Aviat Networks had a net margin of 37.41% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $77.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aviat Networks will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aviat Networks

Aviat Networks, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of wireless network products and solutions. Its product includes wireless transmission networking systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications such as microwave routers, microwave switches, and split mount RF unit. It also offers services such as network planning and design, site surveys and construction, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, and customer services.

