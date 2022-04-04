Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $2,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAR. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Avis Budget Group by 13.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,197,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Avis Budget Group stock opened at $260.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.87 and a 1-year high of $545.11. The company has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $205.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.70.

Avis Budget Group ( NASDAQ:CAR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $7.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 942.00% and a net margin of 13.80%. Avis Budget Group’s quarterly revenue was up 89.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 22.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CAR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Avis Budget Group from $210.00 to $193.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Avis Budget Group from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avis Budget Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $207.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Avis Budget Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Avis Budget Group from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Avis Budget Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.67.

In other Avis Budget Group news, Director Lynn Krominga sold 5,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total transaction of $1,091,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 465 dealer-operated and 385 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

