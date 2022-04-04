Avista (NYSE:AVA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on AVA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avista from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet raised Avista from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Avista in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Avista currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.50.

NYSE:AVA opened at $45.75 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.31 and its 200 day moving average is $41.95. Avista has a fifty-two week low of $37.73 and a fifty-two week high of $48.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.48.

Avista ( NYSE:AVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $418.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.18 million. Avista had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 10.33%. Avista’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Avista will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a boost from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is 84.21%.

In other Avista news, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.49, for a total value of $400,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David J. Meyer sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total value of $63,392.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,481 shares of company stock valued at $692,691 over the last 90 days. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Avista by 121.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Avista in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Avista in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avista in the fourth quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avista in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

About Avista

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

