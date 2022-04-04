Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Vertical Research cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set an overweight rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.45.

Axalta Coating Systems stock opened at $25.03 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.76. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.41. Axalta Coating Systems has a 1 year low of $21.67 and a 1 year high of $34.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 25.96%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, Director William M. Cook acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.64 per share, with a total value of $49,280.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 0.9% in the third quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 36,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 5.3% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,071 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,604 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 66,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

