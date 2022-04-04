AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on AxoGen from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.75.

Shares of AXGN stock opened at $8.16 on Thursday. AxoGen has a 12 month low of $6.98 and a 12 month high of $23.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.70. The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

AxoGen ( NASDAQ:AXGN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $31.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.50 million. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 21.12% and a negative net margin of 21.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AxoGen will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in AxoGen during the third quarter worth approximately $249,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in AxoGen by 2.4% during the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 275,486 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,353,000 after purchasing an additional 6,347 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in AxoGen in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in AxoGen by 38.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,291 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in AxoGen by 4.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 73,357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 3,013 shares during the period. 73.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

