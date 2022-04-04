Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA – Get Rating) – Analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Aya Gold & Silver in a report released on Thursday, March 31st. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now anticipates that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.10. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Aya Gold & Silver’s FY2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Get Aya Gold & Silver alerts:

Separately, National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$11.25 to C$11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of AYA opened at C$9.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of C$974.33 million and a PE ratio of 357.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.27. Aya Gold & Silver has a 12-month low of C$4.86 and a 12-month high of C$11.85.

In related news, Director Nikolaos Sofronis sold 15,000 shares of Aya Gold & Silver stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.20, for a total value of C$153,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,124,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$21,668,482.20.

Aya Gold & Silver Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aya Gold & Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aya Gold & Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.