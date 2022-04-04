AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) PT Lowered to $40.00

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

AZEK has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on AZEK from $47.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Stephens raised AZEK from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. TheStreet lowered AZEK from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on AZEK from $54.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AZEK from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AZEK has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.30.

Shares of NYSE AZEK opened at $24.84 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.81 and a beta of 1.79. AZEK has a 1 year low of $23.48 and a 1 year high of $51.32.

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $259.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.70 million. AZEK had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 8.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AZEK will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Peter G. Clifford acquired 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.24 per share, for a total transaction of $393,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paul J. Kardish acquired 9,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.33 per share, with a total value of $276,003.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 32,065 shares of company stock valued at $946,833. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AZEK. Norges Bank bought a new position in AZEK during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,146,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in AZEK by 140.8% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in AZEK by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,813,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,479,000 after buying an additional 300,895 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in AZEK by 169.2% during the fourth quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 67,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after buying an additional 42,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new position in AZEK during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,742,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

