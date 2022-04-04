Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) Receives $32.43 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.43.

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Azul from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

Get Azul alerts:

AZUL opened at $15.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.18. Azul has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $29.45.

Azul ( NYSE:AZUL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.49) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 109.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Azul will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AZUL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Azul in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Azul by 169.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 103,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 65,091 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Azul by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 754,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,144,000 after purchasing an additional 6,557 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Azul by 98.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,503,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,161,000 after purchasing an additional 745,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Azul by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

About Azul (Get Rating)

Azul SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of airline passenger and cargo services. The firm’s service features include passenger seat selection, leather seats, individual entertainment screens with free live television at every seat in all E-Jets, extensive legroom with a pitch of 30 inches or more, complimentary beverage and snack services and free bus service to key airports.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Azul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azul and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.