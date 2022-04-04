Bank of America Begins Coverage on Huntsman (NYSE:HUN)

Bank of America began coverage on shares of Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on HUN. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Huntsman from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Huntsman from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Huntsman from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Huntsman from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Huntsman in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.64.

NYSE HUN opened at $37.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.12. Huntsman has a one year low of $24.09 and a one year high of $41.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 12.36%. Huntsman’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Huntsman will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is an increase from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is 17.93%.

Huntsman announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, March 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 24.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Huntsman during the 4th quarter worth $446,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Huntsman during the 4th quarter worth about $141,366,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Huntsman during the 4th quarter worth about $322,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Huntsman during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in Huntsman by 409.6% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,735,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198,907 shares in the last quarter. 84.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

