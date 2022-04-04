Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Acquired by United Asset Strategies Inc.

United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 67.1% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter worth $39,000. Country Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BAC. Robert W. Baird upgraded Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Argus boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.64.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $40.98. 2,091,106 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,220,996. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $36.51 and a 1-year high of $50.11. The company has a market capitalization of $330.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.34 and its 200-day moving average is $45.05.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Bank of America had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $22.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.60%.

In other Bank of America news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $830,523.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

