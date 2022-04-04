Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James upped their price target on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.83.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son stock opened at $35.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.50 and a 200-day moving average of $37.66. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 52 week low of $30.95 and a 52 week high of $41.69.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son ( NYSE:NTB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The bank reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $127.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.75 million. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 31.56%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.99%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 48.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 63,184 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 20,623 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 4.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 844,184 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,926,000 after purchasing an additional 37,236 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 210.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,850 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. JCSD Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 17.3% during the third quarter. JCSD Capital LLC now owns 81,441 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 23.6% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 12,129 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the period. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits.

