BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $237.41 Million

Equities research analysts predict that BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) will announce sales of $237.41 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for BankUnited’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $242.45 million and the lowest is $232.44 million. BankUnited reported sales of $226.54 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BankUnited will report full-year sales of $989.83 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $967.21 million to $1.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover BankUnited.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $251.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.29 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 37.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BKU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded BankUnited from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on BankUnited in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on BankUnited from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Shares of BKU opened at $43.88 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.23. BankUnited has a 52-week low of $37.08 and a 52-week high of $49.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This is a boost from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is 20.35%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKU. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in BankUnited by 49.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 517,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,074,000 after acquiring an additional 169,948 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in BankUnited in the third quarter worth $329,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its position in BankUnited by 60.7% in the third quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 5,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in BankUnited in the third quarter worth $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking services, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

