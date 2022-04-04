BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Cut to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $50.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

BKU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded BankUnited from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on BankUnited in a research report on Thursday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on BankUnited from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.00.

NYSE BKU opened at $43.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.54. BankUnited has a twelve month low of $37.08 and a twelve month high of $49.55.

BankUnited ( NYSE:BKU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $251.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.29 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 37.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that BankUnited will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This is an increase from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is 20.35%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 49.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 517,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,074,000 after buying an additional 169,948 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 7.7% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the third quarter worth approximately $329,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 60.7% in the third quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 5,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking services, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

