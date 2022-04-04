Barclays Analysts Give Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) a €3.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €3.00 ($3.30) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

O2D has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.90 ($3.19) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.32 ($2.55) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group set a €2.60 ($2.86) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Friday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.20 ($2.42) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €2.80 ($3.08) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €2.77 ($3.04).

ETR O2D opened at €2.51 ($2.76) on Friday. Telefónica Deutschland has a one year low of €2.20 ($2.42) and a one year high of €2.70 ($2.96). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €2.51 and its 200 day moving average price is €2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.58, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.91.

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers voice, data, and value-added services in mobile and fixed line networks; access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things.

