Barclays Boosts Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target to $441.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $410.00 to $441.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. TheStreet lowered Lululemon Athletica from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $435.28.

NASDAQ LULU opened at $367.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $47.51 billion, a PE ratio of 48.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.34. Lululemon Athletica has a one year low of $278.00 and a one year high of $485.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $319.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $380.09.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 15.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 29th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Norges Bank bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth about $393,224,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 4,240.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 839,309 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $328,548,000 after purchasing an additional 819,974 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 2,475.7% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 632,032 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $255,784,000 after purchasing an additional 607,494 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth about $144,078,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter worth about $291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

