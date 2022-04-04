Barclays Cuts Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Price Target to $81.00

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $90.00 to $81.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $81.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $86.21.

NYSE:CL opened at $76.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $72.20 and a fifty-two week high of $85.61. The stock has a market cap of $64.24 billion, a PE ratio of 29.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.47.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 308.71%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 70.31%.

Colgate-Palmolive announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, March 10th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $2,025,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Bilbrey sold 4,917 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total transaction of $386,771.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 127,080 shares of company stock valued at $10,443,094. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 100.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

