Barclays Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Fidelity Special Values (LON:GPE)

Fidelity Special Values (LON:GPE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 700 ($9.17) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fidelity Special Values in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fidelity Special Values in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 625 ($8.19) price objective on shares of Fidelity Special Values in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

Shares of LON:GPE traded down GBX 7.50 ($0.10) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 706.50 ($9.25). The stock had a trading volume of 124,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,199. Fidelity Special Values has a 12-month low of GBX 608 ($7.96) and a 12-month high of GBX 748 ($9.80). The stock has a market cap of £1.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.29.

