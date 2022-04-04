Barclays Trims DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Target Price to $134.00

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $147.00 to $134.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on DKS. Zacks Investment Research cut DICK’S Sporting Goods from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Thursday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $135.11.

DKS opened at $101.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1 year low of $78.17 and a 1 year high of $147.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.99.

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 60.28% and a net margin of 12.36%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a $0.488 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 14.05%.

In other news, EVP Donald J. Germano sold 23,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total transaction of $2,643,617.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.56, for a total value of $538,432.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,051 shares of company stock worth $8,870,681 in the last ninety days. 30.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the third quarter worth about $43,000. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

