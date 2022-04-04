Barclays Trims Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) Target Price to €17.00

Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Barclays from €19.00 ($20.88) to €17.00 ($18.68) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BGAOY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Proximus from €19.00 ($20.88) to €20.50 ($22.53) in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Proximus from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Proximus from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BGAOY opened at $3.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.86. Proximus has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $4.52.

Proximus SA engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates its business through the following segments: Consumer Business Unit (CBU); Enterprise Business Unit (EBU); Technology Unit (TEC); Wholesale Unit (WU); International Carrier Services (ICS); and Staff and Support (S&S). The CBU segment sells voice products and services, internet and television, both on fixed mobile networks.

