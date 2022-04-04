Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Downgraded by Oddo Bhf to Neutral

Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has €68.00 ($74.73) price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Basf from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Basf from €72.00 ($79.12) to €62.00 ($68.13) in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. HSBC upgraded shares of Basf from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Basf from €62.00 ($68.13) to €64.00 ($70.33) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Basf from €79.00 ($86.81) to €76.00 ($83.52) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.93.

Get Basf alerts:

BASFY stock opened at $14.43 on Thursday. Basf has a 1-year low of $13.04 and a 1-year high of $21.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.81 and its 200 day moving average is $17.60. The stock has a market cap of $53.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.25.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.