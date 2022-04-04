Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Given New €64.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from €76.00 ($83.52) to €64.00 ($70.33) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HSBC upgraded Basf from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Basf from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Basf from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Basf from €72.00 ($79.12) to €62.00 ($68.13) in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Basf from €62.00 ($68.13) to €64.00 ($70.33) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.93.

Shares of BASFY opened at $14.43 on Thursday. Basf has a 12 month low of $13.04 and a 12 month high of $21.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $53.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.25.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

