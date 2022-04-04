Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 30.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,509 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BBWI stock opened at $47.46 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.69. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.46 and a twelve month high of $82.00. The company has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.80.

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 14.13% and a negative return on equity of 115.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Bath & Body Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is presently 16.26%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $86.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bath & Body Works from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.72.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

