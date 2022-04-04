Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) versus Valaris (NYSE:VAL) Critical Survey

Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF – Get Rating) and Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Rating) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Baytex Energy and Valaris, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Baytex Energy 0 7 1 0 2.13 Valaris 0 0 0 0 N/A

Baytex Energy presently has a consensus target price of $5.28, indicating a potential upside of 19.49%. Given Baytex Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Baytex Energy is more favorable than Valaris.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.0% of Baytex Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.8% of Valaris shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Baytex Energy and Valaris’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Baytex Energy $1.49 billion 1.69 $1.29 billion $2.28 1.94 Valaris $1.23 billion 3.28 -$4.50 billion N/A N/A

Baytex Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Valaris.

Profitability

This table compares Baytex Energy and Valaris’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Baytex Energy 87.37% 32.11% 11.29% Valaris -365.14% -220.37% -74.18%

Summary

Baytex Energy beats Valaris on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Baytex Energy (Get Rating)

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Texas, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties comprise the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta. The company's properties also include conventional oil and natural gas assets in Western Canada. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved developed producing reserves of 129 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); proved reserves of 278 mmboe; and proved plus probable reserves of 451 mmboe. Baytex Energy Corp. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Valaris (Get Rating)

Valaris Limited offers offshore contract drilling services to oil and gas industry in Bermuda and internationally. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet of 56 rigs, which include 11 drillships, 4 dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, 1 moored semisubmersible rig, and 40 jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, the North Sea, the Middle East, West Africa, Australia, and Southeast Asia. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

