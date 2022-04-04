Beazley plc (LON:BEZ) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Beazley plc (LON:BEZ – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 495.67 ($6.49).

BEZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 531 ($6.96) price target on shares of Beazley in a report on Friday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 610 ($7.99) price objective on shares of Beazley in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 615 ($8.06) price objective on shares of Beazley in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Beazley in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.86) price objective on shares of Beazley in a research note on Friday.

LON:BEZ traded down GBX 2.40 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 418.40 ($5.48). 864,731 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,793,288. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 450.07 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 429.96. Beazley has a one year low of GBX 291.50 ($3.82) and a one year high of GBX 516.20 ($6.76). The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.99. The firm has a market cap of £2.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a GBX 12.90 ($0.17) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a yield of 2.59%. This is a boost from Beazley’s previous dividend of $8.20.

In other news, insider Sally Lake sold 4,841 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 414 ($5.42), for a total transaction of £20,041.74 ($26,253.26). Also, insider Adrian Cox sold 3,414 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 486 ($6.37), for a total value of £16,592.04 ($21,734.40). Insiders have sold a total of 14,862 shares of company stock worth $6,854,559 in the last ninety days.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

