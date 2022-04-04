Bechtle (ETR:BC8) Given a €61.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €61.00 ($67.03) price objective on Bechtle (ETR:BC8 – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €53.00 ($58.24) price objective on Bechtle in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($79.12) price objective on Bechtle in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €63.00 ($69.23) price objective on Bechtle in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. UBS Group set a €71.00 ($78.02) target price on Bechtle in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €57.00 ($62.64) target price on Bechtle in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €81.57 ($89.64).

Get Bechtle alerts:

Shares of ETR BC8 opened at €50.56 ($55.56) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €48.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is €56.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.16, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.74. Bechtle has a 52 week low of €40.82 ($44.86) and a 52 week high of €69.56 ($76.44).

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bechtle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bechtle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.