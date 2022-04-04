Benchmark Cuts AeroClean Technologies (NASDAQ:AERC) Price Target to $7.00

AeroClean Technologies (NASDAQ:AERC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Benchmark from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of AeroClean Technologies stock opened at $4.58 on Thursday. AeroClean Technologies has a 52-week low of $3.35 and a 52-week high of $117.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.30.

Get AeroClean Technologies alerts:

AeroClean Technologies (NASDAQ:AERC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14).

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AeroClean Technologies stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AeroClean Technologies Inc ( NASDAQ:AERC Get Rating ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. 0.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AeroClean Technologies (Get Rating)

AeroClean Technologies is a pathogen elimination technology company. It creates solutions for hospitals, offices and many shared spaces as well as elevators, aircraft and more. AeroClean Technologies is based in NEW YORK.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AeroClean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroClean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.