Benchmark Cuts AeroClean Technologies (NASDAQ:AERC) Price Target to $7.00

AeroClean Technologies (NASDAQ:AERC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Benchmark from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Shares of AeroClean Technologies stock opened at $4.58 on Thursday. AeroClean Technologies has a 52-week low of $3.35 and a 52-week high of $117.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.30.
AeroClean Technologies (NASDAQ:AERC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14).
About AeroClean Technologies (Get Rating)
AeroClean Technologies is a pathogen elimination technology company. It creates solutions for hospitals, offices and many shared spaces as well as elevators, aircraft and more. AeroClean Technologies is based in NEW YORK.
