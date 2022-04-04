Berenberg Bank Cuts Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) Price Target to $0.50

Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Berenberg Bank from $0.90 to $0.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

GAU has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Galiano Gold from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Cormark reduced their target price on Galiano Gold from $1.00 to $0.80 in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Galiano Gold from $1.75 to $0.75 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Galiano Gold from $2.80 to $2.20 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1.10.

Shares of NYSEMKT GAU opened at $0.53 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.66 and its 200 day moving average is $0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $119.67 million, a PE ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.86.

Galiano Gold ( NYSEMKT:GAU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.42). As a group, research analysts expect that Galiano Gold will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GAU. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Galiano Gold by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 9,565,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,694,000 after buying an additional 1,158,834 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Galiano Gold by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,872,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after buying an additional 28,174 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Galiano Gold by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 823,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 218,199 shares in the last quarter. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Galiano Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $355,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Galiano Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.62% of the company’s stock.

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. It also holds interests in the ABG Mali property with four gold exploration licenses covering approximately 167 km located on the Senegal Mali shear zone.

