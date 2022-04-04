Berenberg Bank Trims NEXT (LON:NXT) Target Price to GBX 6,900

NEXT (LON:NXT – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 7,100 ($93.00) to GBX 6,900 ($90.39) in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 9,350 ($122.48) price target on shares of NEXT in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and set a GBX 9,250 ($121.17) price target on shares of NEXT in a research note on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on NEXT from GBX 7,800 ($102.17) to GBX 7,280 ($95.36) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Shore Capital reiterated an under review rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a GBX 9,600 ($125.75) target price on shares of NEXT in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 8,691.25 ($113.85).

Shares of LON:NXT traded up GBX 33.67 ($0.44) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 6,141.67 ($80.45). 388,844 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,185. The stock has a market cap of £8.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71. NEXT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5,578 ($73.07) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 8,484 ($111.13). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 6,711.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 7,527.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.54, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were given a GBX 160 ($2.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a yield of 1.99%. This is a positive change from NEXT’s previous dividend of $110.00.

In related news, insider Soumen Das purchased 1,289 shares of NEXT stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 7,755 ($101.59) per share, with a total value of £99,961.95 ($130,943.08).

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

