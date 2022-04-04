Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires 3,500 Shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) by 58.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,507 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Premier were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PINC. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Premier during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,768,000. Reinhart Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Premier by 822.8% during the third quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 1,126,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,616 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Premier by 15.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,456,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,255,000 after purchasing an additional 854,141 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Premier by 26.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,704,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,837,000 after purchasing an additional 566,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Premier by 890.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 567,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,997,000 after purchasing an additional 510,228 shares during the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Premier in a report on Friday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Premier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Premier from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Shares of PINC stock opened at $36.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.31. Premier, Inc. has a one year low of $32.57 and a one year high of $42.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $379.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.71 million. Premier had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 17.42%. Premier’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Premier, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Premier’s payout ratio is presently 33.61%.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding.

