Bessemer Group Inc. Buys 3,400 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) by 58.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPM. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 9,490.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the third quarter worth about $76,000. 68.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WPM opened at $48.87 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.19. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12-month low of $36.39 and a 12-month high of $50.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.09, a P/E/G ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.47.

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $278.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.99 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 62.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

WPM has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James set a $56.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.40.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 23 operating mining assets and 10 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

