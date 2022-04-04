Bessemer Group Inc. Has $456,000 Position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 237.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,558 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,319 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in BHP Group in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in BHP Group by 366.5% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 947 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in BHP Group in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. 6.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BHP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,100 ($27.51) to GBX 2,300 ($30.13) in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,400 ($31.44) to GBX 2,300 ($30.13) in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 2,185 ($28.62) price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Liberum Capital upgraded BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, DZ Bank began coverage on BHP Group in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.20 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,163.53.

BHP opened at $79.30 on Monday. BHP Group Limited has a 12-month low of $51.88 and a 12-month high of $82.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.37 and a 200-day moving average of $61.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 13.1%.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

