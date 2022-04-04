Bessemer Group Inc. Has $495,000 Stake in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) by 56.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,265 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackbaud in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Blackbaud by 21.4% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Blackbaud in the third quarter valued at about $100,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Blackbaud by 116.7% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackbaud in the third quarter valued at about $273,000. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BLKB shares. TheStreet downgraded Blackbaud from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Blackbaud in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Blackbaud from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blackbaud from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Blackbaud from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.67.

In related news, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 8,659 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total value of $534,346.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.06, for a total value of $189,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BLKB stock opened at $60.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 503.54 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.21. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.81 and a 1 year high of $86.96.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 0.61%. The business had revenue of $247.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to higher education institutions, KÂ-12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

