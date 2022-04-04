Bessemer Group Inc. Has $568,000 Stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Bessemer Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 34.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,408 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,991,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,878,000 after buying an additional 947,612 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 39,679,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,381,149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,015,058 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,540,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,196,000 after purchasing an additional 723,358 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,088,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,548,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,635,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,227,000 after purchasing an additional 61,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

ADM opened at $91.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $51.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $56.91 and a 1 year high of $93.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.57.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.14. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $23.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is 33.40%.

ADM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.29.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP Christopher M. Cuddy sold 40,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total value of $3,107,426.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Vincent F. Macciocchi sold 93,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total value of $7,141,537.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 576,726 shares of company stock worth $43,834,804 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

