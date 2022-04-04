Bessemer Group Inc. Increases Position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 62.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,216 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HRL. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,866,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,680,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,907,000 after buying an additional 1,005,219 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Hormel Foods by 89.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,096,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,111,000 after purchasing an additional 991,964 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Hormel Foods by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,214,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,786,000 after purchasing an additional 622,100 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Hormel Foods by 178.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 676,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,743,000 after purchasing an additional 433,847 shares during the period. 41.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HRL opened at $52.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.08. Hormel Foods Co. has a twelve month low of $40.48 and a twelve month high of $53.19. The company has a market capitalization of $28.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.10.

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.54%.

In related news, VP Steven J. Lykken sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $802,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Gary Jamison sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total transaction of $402,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,676 shares of company stock valued at $2,535,695. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

HRL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Argus upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.86.

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

