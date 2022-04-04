Bessemer Group Inc. Increases Position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,005 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,495 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INFY. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Infosys in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Infosys in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Infosys by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 171,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,332,000 after buying an additional 5,095 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Infosys by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 239,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,052,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Infosys in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Infosys alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Infosys in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Infosys from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Susquehanna raised shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.36.

Shares of Infosys stock opened at $24.61 on Monday. Infosys Limited has a 1 year low of $17.24 and a 1 year high of $26.39. The company has a market capitalization of $103.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.19, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.46.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Infosys had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 29.75%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Infosys Company Profile (Get Rating)

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.