Bessemer Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 114.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,412 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,357 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in VMware were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VMW. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in VMware by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,756,520 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $713,288,000 after buying an additional 2,302,135 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in VMware by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,232,104 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,224,113,000 after buying an additional 982,947 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new stake in VMware in the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,196,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in VMware in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,366,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in VMware by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,826,923 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $271,663,000 after buying an additional 223,179 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $782,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 27.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VMW stock opened at $114.21 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.69. VMware, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.57 and a twelve month high of $172.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $120.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. VMware had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 30.03%. VMware’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VMW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of VMware from $160.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of VMware from $136.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Cross Research cut their target price on shares of VMware from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of VMware in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.77.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

