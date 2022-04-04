Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on Big 5 Sporting Goods from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:BGFV opened at $16.35 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.65. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a 1 year low of $14.29 and a 1 year high of $47.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 2.78.

Big 5 Sporting Goods ( NASDAQ:BGFV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 38.59% and a net margin of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $273.36 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.98%.

In other Big 5 Sporting Goods news, VP Shane O. Starr sold 7,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total value of $128,107.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 487.8% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. 60.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Company Profile

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company's products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories. It also offers a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

