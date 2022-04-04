Biglari (NYSE:BH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Biglari (NYSE:BH – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Shares of BH stock opened at $144.50 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $134.99 and its 200-day moving average is $146.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.88 million, a PE ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.52. Biglari has a 52 week low of $110.56 and a 52 week high of $188.50.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biglari by 2.5% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,026 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Biglari by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 2,153 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Biglari by 122.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 207 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Biglari by 6.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,429 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Biglari by 1,300.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 182 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

Biglari Holdings, Inc engages in diverse business such as property and casualty insurance, media and licensing, restaurants, and oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Restaurant Operations, Insurance, Southern Oil, and Maxim. The Restaurant Operations segment operations include Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin.

