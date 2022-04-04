Biglari (NYSE:BH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Apr 4th, 2022

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Biglari (NYSE:BHGet Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Shares of BH stock opened at $144.50 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $134.99 and its 200-day moving average is $146.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.88 million, a PE ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.52. Biglari has a 52 week low of $110.56 and a 52 week high of $188.50.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biglari by 2.5% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,026 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Biglari by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 2,153 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Biglari by 122.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 207 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Biglari by 6.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,429 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Biglari by 1,300.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 182 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

About Biglari (Get Rating)

Biglari Holdings, Inc engages in diverse business such as property and casualty insurance, media and licensing, restaurants, and oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Restaurant Operations, Insurance, Southern Oil, and Maxim. The Restaurant Operations segment operations include Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin.

