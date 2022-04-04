Bintex Futures Market Capitalization Reaches $36,278.82 (BNTX)

Bintex Futures (BNTX) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 4th. Bintex Futures has a total market cap of $36,278.82 and $16,283.00 worth of Bintex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bintex Futures has traded 0% lower against the dollar. One Bintex Futures coin can currently be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00000783 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002175 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00048785 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,444.26 or 0.07491040 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.24 or 0.00048367 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,865.17 or 0.99753851 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Bintex Futures

Bintex Futures’ total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,754 coins. The official message board for Bintex Futures is medium.com/@bintexfutures . Bintex Futures’ official Twitter account is @Bintexfutures and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bintex Futures is bintexfutures.com

Buying and Selling Bintex Futures

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bintex Futures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bintex Futures should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bintex Futures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

