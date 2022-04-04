Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup boosted their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

BIO opened at $570.89 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $588.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $682.26. The company has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a PE ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.90. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a 1 year low of $524.19 and a 1 year high of $832.70.

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $732.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.94 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 3.70% and a net margin of 145.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories will post 13.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 429 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 296 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 891 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,710 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 64.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

