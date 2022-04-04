Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bio-Techne currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $553.80.

TECH opened at $433.27 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $413.45 and its 200-day moving average is $456.25. Bio-Techne has a 1-year low of $347.88 and a 1-year high of $543.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.62, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.22.

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.01. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The company had revenue of $269.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.57 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bio-Techne will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Bio-Techne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Bio-Techne during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Bio-Techne during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Bio-Techne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bio-Techne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research, and diagnostics and bioprocessing markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment provides biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

