BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on BDSI. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from an overweight rating to a hold rating and set a $5.60 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Northland Securities lowered shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $5.00 to $5.60 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded BioDelivery Sciences International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.93.

Get BioDelivery Sciences International alerts:

BDSI stock opened at $5.59 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.45. BioDelivery Sciences International has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $5.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $577.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.56.

BioDelivery Sciences International ( NASDAQ:BDSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.60. BioDelivery Sciences International had a net margin of 50.90% and a return on equity of 21.25%. Equities analysts forecast that BioDelivery Sciences International will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider James Vollins sold 18,541 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total transaction of $66,747.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 9.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in BioDelivery Sciences International in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 47,636.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,934 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 11,909 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in BioDelivery Sciences International in the third quarter valued at $49,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 477.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,678 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 14,619 shares during the period. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp lifted its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 25,483 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 11,466 shares during the period. 64.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BioDelivery Sciences International (Get Rating)

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of new applications of approved therapeutics to address important unmet medical needs. Its products include Symproic and Belbuca. The company was founded on January 6, 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.