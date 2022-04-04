BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, February 18th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $111.71.

BMRN opened at $79.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 4.21. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $71.59 and a fifty-two week high of $94.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.70 and a 200 day moving average of $82.85.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $449.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.38 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 3.47% and a positive return on equity of 1.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 1,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total value of $128,517.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.86, for a total transaction of $439,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,522 shares of company stock valued at $3,604,165. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,399,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $211,671,000 after acquiring an additional 76,459 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at $207,582,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 372.7% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,865,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $164,773,000 after buying an additional 1,470,498 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,403,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,500,000 after buying an additional 107,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,363,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $120,465,000 after buying an additional 8,188 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

